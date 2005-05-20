What this blog is not:



It is not a debate the merits of HR 1528 blog. I've made up my mind and I have no interest, that is I see no value in having a debate over the matter. Any comments that are not in support of killing HR 1528 will be deleted with no warning. If you want to have a debate go somewhere else.



It is not a current events blog. I intend for this blog to stay focused on this one issue.



Thank you.