Welcome to stopHR1528.
HR 1528 is a vile bill that is oozing its way through congress.
I want to stop it and I need your help.
This bill, if it passes, could destroy your life and the lives of your loved ones. Please read the following information. This comes from here
Read this following section carefully. If you visit family/friends/neighbors and there are both illegal drugs and children in the house you would either have to snitch on your family/friends/neighbors or stay silent and therefore commit a felony with a minimum sentence of 2 years.
Where it says provide full assistance in the investigation, apprehension, and prosecution that means if you turn your family/friends/neighbors over to the police that whatever the cops want you to do, you have to do. Whether it means wearing a wire or going undercover to learn more about their suppliers or whatever you have to do it or you get charged with a felony!
I know it is easier to not worry about this law, because you do not know any "druggies" but what if you do and do not realize it. A prosecutor could charge you and how would you prove you had no prior knowledge of their drug use. And if you do know and would rather keep it a family matter you have no choice. You are obligated, or face a felony charge, to turn in your loved ones and assist in prosecuting them. It does not matter if it is your own sister, brother, mom, grandma or kids.
If you are a person that visits many homes, delivery man, repair man, minister, EMT, firefighter etc. you are especially vunerable as you will encounter the drugs+kids equation frequently. So you have to choose, snitch on your customers, clients, or those you are helping or face a felony rap. It is best that you never have to face such a decision. Stop HR1528 now.
Below is a particularly nasty excerpt from:
HR 1528; To amend the Controlled Substances Act to protect vulnerable persons from drug trafficking, and for other purposes.
`FAILURE TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM DRUG TRAFFICKING ACTIVITIES `SEC. 425. (a) It shall be unlawful for any person who witnesses or learns of a violation of sections 416(b)(2), 417, 418, 419, 420, 424, or 426 to fail to report the offense to law enforcement officials within 24 hours of witnessing or learning of the violation and thereafter provide full assistance in the investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the person violating paragraph (a). `(b) Any person who violates subsection (a) of this section shall be sentenced to not less than two years or more than 10 years. If the person who witnesses or learns of the violation is the parent or guardian, or otherwise responsible for the care or supervision of the person under the age of 18 or the incompetent person, such person shall be sentenced to not less than three years or more than 20 years.'.
So please spread this information around and help kill this bill.
Thanks.
CONTACT: Tony Newman (212) 613-8026; Elizabeth Méndez Berry (212) 513-8036
Senior Republican Proposes "Draft" for the War on Drugs
New Bill Would Require All Americans to Spy on Their Neighbors - Including Going Undercover and Wearing a Wire - or Face Jail Time
Instead of Dismantling Draconian, Unpopular Mandatory Minimum Sentences, Legislation Would Also Establish "Mandatory Minimums" for Every Federal Crime
A Senior Republican in Congress has proposed what would essentially be a draft for the War on Drugs. The legislation would require all Americans who witness or learn about certain drug offenses to report them to the police within 24 hours and go undercover and wear a wire to catch the offenders if ordered to do so - even if the offender is their son or daughter. Introduced by Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R-WI), the "Safe Access to Drug Treatment and Child Protection Act" (HR 1528), would also overturn a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision by making all federal sentencing guidelines essentially mandatory and enacting new draconian penalties for a variety of non-violent drug offenses.
"It’s frightening that a senior member of Congress wants to draft every American into the War on Drugs and make them agents of the state," said Bill Piper, director of national affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance. "This totalitarian legislation forces citizens to spy on each other and pits family member against family member."
Under the legislation, any American who witnesses or learns of certain drug offenses taking place would have to report the offenses to law enforcement within 24 hours and provide "full assistance" in the investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the people involved. Failure to do so would be a crime punishable by a mandatory two year prison sentence and a maximum of ten years.
An example of an offense that would have to be reported to the police within 24 hours is finding out that one’s brother, who has children, bought a bag of marijuana to share with his wife. Another example is finding out that one’s son gave his college roommate a marijuana joint.
In each of these cases one is forced to report the relative to the police within 24 hours. One would also have to assist the government in every way, including wearing a wire if needed. Taking 48 hours to think about it could land one in jail. In addition to turning family member against family member, the legislation could also put many ordinary Americans into dangerous situations by forcing them to go undercover to gain evidence against strangers.
Despite growing opposition to mandatory minimum sentences, the bill also eliminates federal judges’ ability to give sentences below the minimum sentence recommended by federal sentencing guidelines - essentially creating a mandatory minimum sentence for every federal offense (including both drug and non-drug offenses). It also mandates a 10-year minimum sentence for anyone 21 or older who gives marijuana or others drugs to someone under 18 (i.e. a 21-year-old college students shares a joint to his 17-year old brother). A second offense would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Anyone at a party who passes a marijuana joint at a party to someone who has at some point in their life been in drug treatment would face a mandatory 5-year minimum prison sentence.
"Our country’s prisons are already overcrowded with people serving massive sentences for non-violent drug offenses," said Bill Piper. "The recent Supreme Court decision provided a perfect opportunity for legislators to do the right thing and untie judges’ hands. Instead, they’re trying to handcuff the judges completely."
The bill has been put on the same legislative fast-track as a recent controversial anti-gang bill that the U.S. House of Representatives passed in less than two month’s time.
This is insanity. Under this law I already owe them like 1000 years. I love how they name laws like this "Protecting Kids and Cute Puppies are Neat Act"
Who wants to be in the paper for voting against that?
Jeff
